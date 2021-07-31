Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $61,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,664,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.