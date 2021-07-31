Summit Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $529.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $532.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

