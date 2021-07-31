Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,884,000. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

