Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $160.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.