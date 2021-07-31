Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of 92.00.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

