Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.