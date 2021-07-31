Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $248.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

