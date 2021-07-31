Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

