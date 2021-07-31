Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBBP. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.