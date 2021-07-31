Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $134.43.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.