StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $137.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.