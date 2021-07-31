StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 509,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. NewAge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

