StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MO opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

