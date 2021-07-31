StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 193,098 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

