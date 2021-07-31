StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,488,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $137.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.44.

