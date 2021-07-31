StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $197.94 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

