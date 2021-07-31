StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 3,866 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

