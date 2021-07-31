Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

EDI opened at $9.51 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

In related news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $56,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

