Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Omeros Call Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the typical volume of 349 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities upped their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,283,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

