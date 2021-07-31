STMicroelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of 556% compared to the average daily volume of 1,728 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE STM traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

