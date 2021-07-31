Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) were up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLFF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

