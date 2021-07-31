Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,553.25. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 96.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

