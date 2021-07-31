Stifel Financial Corp Takes $56,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Information Services Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of III stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

