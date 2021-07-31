Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

MTNB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.57. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

