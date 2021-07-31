Stifel Financial Corp Invests $160,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.