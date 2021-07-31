Stifel Financial Corp Buys 18,750 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

WTER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

