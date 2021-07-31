Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

VIV stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

