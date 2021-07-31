Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

