Stifel Europe Increases Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Europe from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSFFF. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

