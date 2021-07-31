SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $495.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 493.50 ($6.45), with a volume of 596520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.50 ($6.43).

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £668.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 459.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

