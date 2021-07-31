Stephens Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $22.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.