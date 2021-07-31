State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,986 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

