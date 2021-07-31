State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.68 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,730,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.