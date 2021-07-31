State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

