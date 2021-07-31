State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $30.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $744.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $707.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

