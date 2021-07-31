State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 354 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ventas were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 1,747,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,098. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -239.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

