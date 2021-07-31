State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,546. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

