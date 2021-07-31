State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.13. 1,311,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,512. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $322.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.