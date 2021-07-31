State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.94. 1,050,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,653. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

