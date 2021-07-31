Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

