Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 340,564 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SMP stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

