Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 751,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

STLHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

