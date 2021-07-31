Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 439.70 ($5.74). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 436.80 ($5.71), with a volume of 3,430,139 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The company has a market cap of £13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 467.59.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.