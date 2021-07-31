Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
STAF stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.82. The company has a market capitalization of £107.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).
Staffline Group Company Profile
