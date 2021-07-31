Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAF stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.82. The company has a market capitalization of £107.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

