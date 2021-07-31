S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,145,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

