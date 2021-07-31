SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

