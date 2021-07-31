SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. 880,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,196. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

