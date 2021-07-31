SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

