Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

