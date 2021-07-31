Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 37,671 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.